'RHOC' Shannon Beador Getting Treatment After DUI Arrest

Shannon Beador is getting herself some treatment after her recent DUI bust ... but it's not preventing her from going on tour with her fellow 'Housewives of Orange County' castmates.

Sources close to Shannon tell TMZ ... she is taking responsibility and accountability for her arrest and is currently enrolled in an outpatient behavioral wellness program with an alcohol component.

We're told Shannon still plans on participating in her upcoming 'Tres Amigas' comedy shows with Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson -- and although alcohol's been a big part of their act ... Shannon's going to stop drinking onstage.

Play video content 9/16/23 TMZ.com

TMZ broke the story ... Shannon was arrested last month over what cops say was a wild ride in her car that ended with her slamming into someone's Newport Beach home, damaging a concrete planter and nearly crashing through the front door.

Surveillance footage of Shannon's alleged drunken night shows her zipping through a residential area before crashing into the property.

Remember, cops on the scene say they found Shannon pretending to walk her dog before they booked her on 2 misdemeanors ... DUI alcohol plus hit-and-run.