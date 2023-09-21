Shannon Beador Offers to Pay For Damaged Property Following DUI

Shannon Beador is ready to pay for the cost of the damage she caused to a property after her hit-and-run ... and we're told she's also currently looking at options to get herself treatment.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Shannon's lawyer, Michael Fell, is in contact and is working directly with the owner of the Newport Beach property she smashed into over the weekend to help make things right.

We're told "The Real Housewives of Orange County" star, through her lawyer, offered to pay for all the damage and repairs needed to be done ... and she's completely prepared to cough up the cash to cover it.

Aside from helping fix the property damage, we're told she's also looking into treatment options but hasn't nailed down a decision yet. Our sources tell us this whole ordeal is still very fresh to her, but she really wants to get the help she thinks she needs.

9/16/23

As we reported, footage obtained from Shannon's alleged drunken night showed her zipping around a neighborhood before crashing into the side of the property.