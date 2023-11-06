Larsa Pippen Reacts to Cardi B Mocking Her for Having Sex 4 Times a Day

Look, She Wasn't in Bed with Us, Ok?!?

Cardi B called BS on Larsa Pippen's lofty sex life claims months ago -- and now, more than half a year later, she's finally weighing in ... and sticking to her bedroom story.

Larsa addressed the skirmish this weekend at BravoCon during a 'Real Housewives of Miami' panel ... where the moderator brought up what Cardi said about her waaaaay back in April. It's super old news, but the dude brought it up anyway ... and LP actually responded.

ICYMI ... Larsa went on Andy Cohen's 'WWHL' and said she and her ex, Scottie Pippen, used to bang 4 times a day -- but noted even that wasn't enough to save their marriage.

Reacting to that ... Cardi went on IG live about a month later and called Larsa out for what she considered clout-chasing, not to mention tall tales of love-making. She said doing it that many times in a day means something's seriously wrong with either the man or woman.

Of course, she also took some vulgar shots ... saying Larsa needed to "stitch your p***y up."

Now, all this time later ... Larsa said this, "I don't know how can someone else comment on how many times I have sex, you guys?" she said, addressing the audience at the event in Las Vegas. "She wasn't in bed with us, so I don't know. I kind of feel like that was comical."