Selma Blair Gives Update on Her Multiple Sclerosis Battle

Selma Blair is glowing ... and she didn’t miss a beat giving an MS update -- even if it meant throwing a cheeky jab at TMZ.

We ran into Selma at LAX -- who's been battling multiple sclerosis for 7 years -- and she says this past year has been a game-changer 'cause she's feeling great and, get this, she's relapse-free!

We asked Selma what’s been behind her health glow-up this past year, and she joked that dodging TMZ cameras might be the secret -- of course, saying it all in good fun!

Before Selma rushed off to catch her flight, she shared what she's focusing on now that she's feeling better -- and what she's hoping to achieve next.