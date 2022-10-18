Selma Blair Exits 'DWTS' After MRI Results, Health Concerns

Selma Blair is saying farewell to "Dancing with the Stars" ... but rocked the ballroom one more time, as she departs due to growing health concerns and her latest MRIs.

Selma made a tearful exit Monday night, when she performed for the final time with her dance partner Sasha Farber, and she had the whole crowd on its feet.

You'll recall, she opened up about her multiple sclerosis diagnosis back in 2018, yet she battled through the pain to compete for several weeks. Selma's now making it clear her body had reached its limit ... and that became clear after a recent test.

During rehearsals, she said ... "I had MRIs and the results came back, and it all adds up to, I can't go on with the competition." She was not specific about an injury or what part of her body required the MRI.

Selma continued, "I've pushed as far as I could. With a chronic illness, you do have special considerations, and my body has taken a hit. It's way too much for the safety of my bones. I could do extensive damage that I, of course, do not want."

We talked to SB a few years ago about her diagnosis, and she said she had been doing much better than it seemed at that time.

Selma closed out her impressive run with Sasha, as they danced to "What the World Needs Now Is Love."