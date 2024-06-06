Selma Blair Dazzles With her Service Dog at Tribeca Film Festival

Selma Blair grabbed the spotlight at the Tribeca Film Festival in NYC with her choice for a date -- her English red fox Labrador that she led around on a leash.

That's right ... Selma hit the red carpet with her cute-as-a-button service dog named Scout at Wednesday night's movie premiere of "Diane Von Furstenberg: Woman In Charge."

Of course, the pooch plays a big role in the actress' daily life, assisting her with her disability while the two go everywhere together.

As you know, Selma has been suffering from multiple sclerosis for the past six years. MS is a debilitating disease that attacks the central nervous system, causing spasms, fatigue, depression, sexual dysfunction and motor difficulties.

Selma looked like a million bucks at the film fest, sporting an elegant black dress while flashing gold jewelry. She was also all smiles as she posed for paparazzi pics with her best bud Scout.

Before viewing the Von Furstenberg movie, Selma was asked by a reporter to list the women for whom she has the most respect.