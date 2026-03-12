Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya 'Euphoria' Photo Feud Is BS!!!

A story going around that a recent picture taken on the set of "Euphoria" was missing Sydney Sweeney over an alleged feud with Zendaya ... but TMZ is told that's BS.

A production source with direct knowledge tells TMZ ... a BTS video and snap of Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie and Maude Apatow posing while they goofed around happened while SS was off shooting a scene of the series.

And that's it ... her absence had nothing to do with an alleged feud between the two superstar actresses, or that Z didn't want to be near SS ... and, again, it was not a promotional photo, strictly behind the scenes action.

🚨 ‘EUPHORIA’ Season 3 LEAK:



Sydney Sweeney in a wedding dress filming ‘EUPHORIA’ Season 3 with Alanna Ubach 👀#EUPHORIA #EuphoriaSeason3 pic.twitter.com/EmqLS1pcSt @euphoriacentral

Last time we saw Sydney on the set for the upcoming season of the hit HBO series ... she was rocking a jaw-dropping strapless white wedding dress, a classic veil, and killer white heels.