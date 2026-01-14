Sydney Sweeney Wags Bunny Tail During Booty Shake in 'Euphoria' S3 Trailer

Sydney Sweeney is wildin' out on OnlyFans with a full-on booty shake -- psych! It’s not her. It’s Cassie going full send in the latest "Euphoria" trailer, and yeah… things get very raunchy, very fast.

Yup -- the first teaser for S3 just dropped, and Sydney is fully locked into Cassie mode, playing a cam girl with one very up-close, in-your-face shot of her shaking her booty while rocking a sexy bunny-tail cosplay outfit.

There's some other quick flashes of Cassie filming adult content on a bed -- until her boo Nate (Jacob Elordi) walks in mid-scene, and makes it clear he's not thrilled about her new X-rated side hustle.

There’s a LOT happening -- clearly making up for the four-year wait since Sam Levinson’s drama disappeared from our screens -- and with the story jumping five years ahead, Zendaya’s Rue is still tangled up in that dangerous drug-debt mess we last left her in.