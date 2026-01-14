Sydney Sweeney Wags Bunny Tail During Booty Shake in 'Euphoria' S3 Trailer
'Euphoria' S3 Trailer Sydney Sweeney Booty Shake Sends Fans Into a Tailspin!!!
Sydney Sweeney is wildin' out on OnlyFans with a full-on booty shake -- psych! It’s not her. It’s Cassie going full send in the latest "Euphoria" trailer, and yeah… things get very raunchy, very fast.
Yup -- the first teaser for S3 just dropped, and Sydney is fully locked into Cassie mode, playing a cam girl with one very up-close, in-your-face shot of her shaking her booty while rocking a sexy bunny-tail cosplay outfit.
There's some other quick flashes of Cassie filming adult content on a bed -- until her boo Nate (Jacob Elordi) walks in mid-scene, and makes it clear he's not thrilled about her new X-rated side hustle.
There’s a LOT happening -- clearly making up for the four-year wait since Sam Levinson’s drama disappeared from our screens -- and with the story jumping five years ahead, Zendaya’s Rue is still tangled up in that dangerous drug-debt mess we last left her in.
The trailer also makes it clear we’ll be checking back in with Hunter Schafer’s Jules, Maude Apatow’s Lexi, Alexa Demie’s Maddy and the rest of the chaotic crew in the final season of "Euphoria" -- with the ultra-raunchy ride set to hit HBO on April 12!