Sydney Sweeney Reveals Truth About Her Boobs During Lie-Detector Test

Sydney Sweeney is finally addressing the age-old question that’s been on everyone’s lips since she burst onto the scene ... and yep, it’s exactly what you think it’s about. 🍒

The actress sat down for Vanity Fair’s lie-detector test while promoting her new flick, "The Housemaid" -- and that’s when costar Amanda Seyfried asked whether her boobs are real or if she’d ever had any work done on 'em.

Sydney didn’t miss a beat -- she said "no" to both questions, adding she hasn’t had work done anywhere ... and the polygraph administrator backed her up, confirming she was telling the truth.

As you know, Sydney’s always been unapologetically body confident ... rocking skintight fits that proudly highlight the girls.

But she hasn’t always felt that way ... she told Glamour UK last year she actually considered a reduction at 18 'cause she felt uncomfortable with how big they were -- until her mom talked her out of it.