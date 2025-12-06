Sydney Sweeney Holds Onto Chest in Topless Photo

Sydney

Check out the stunning snapshot -- she's smiling wide while covering her bodacious chest with her hands as her team fastens a nude corset on her. She appears to be getting ready for the NYC premiere of "The Housemaid."

She spent the last few days in the Big Apple promoting the psychological thriller with her costar Amanda Seyfried, who joined her in several snaps and clips Sydney included in her Saturday post. The pair look like they've created a fun friendship as they painted self-portraits and clowned around during press interviews. They also both appeared on "The Today" show, which Sydney gave a BTS glimpse at as well.

The dynamic duo looked incredible as they walked the red carpet for the NYC premiere of "The Housemaid" Tuesday night, with Sydney flaunting her physique in a tight, sequined dress that put her bust front and center. Amanda, meanwhile, looked pretty in pink in her ruched gown.

The "Euphoria" star didn't just talk about "The Housemaid" this week -- she also cleared the air surrounding the American Eagle ad controversy that erupted over the summer. If you recall, people thought the ad's "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans" slogan had underlying tones of white supremacism.