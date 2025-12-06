Sydney Sweeney Talks American Eagle Backlash, Says She's 'Against Hate and Divisiveness'

Sydney Sweeney ain't keeping her lips tight like a pair of skinny jeans any longer -- she has fully addressed the viral American Eagle ad controversy.

The blonde-haired, blue-eyed actress opened up about the highly publicized AE ad drama that unfolded over the summer, telling People she was "surprised by the reaction." She also noted she doesn't support the narrative that people were pairing with the campaign, stating ... "Many have assigned motives and labels to me that just aren’t true."

As you know, folks thought the "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans" slogan featured in the campaign had underlying support of genetic superiority. Some people also likened it to 15-year-old Brooke Shields' controversial 1980 denim campaign and accused it of being styled for the male gaze.

AE immediately pushed back at the hate, saying in a statement that Sydney's ad "always was about the jeans" and her story. The company went on ... "We'll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone."

Sydney told People while she usually does not respond to negativity, this seemed like a special case that needed to be addressed to end the hate. She explained ... "Anyone who knows me knows that I’m always trying to bring people together. I’m against hate and divisiveness."

She added ... "So I hope this new year brings more focus on what connects us instead of what divides us."

The "Housemaid" star first spoke about the drama during an interview with GQ for its "Men of the Year" cover story published in early November, but took a much mor casual approach. She noted at the time ... "I did a jean ad. I mean, the reaction definitely was a surprise, but I love jeans. All I wear are jeans. I’m literally in jeans and a T-shirt every day of my life."

Despite the backlash, the campaign worked in AE's favor, as the chatter sent the company's stocks soaring and even increased foot traffic in brick-and-mortar stores by 5%. Plus, they reported her custom Sydney Jeans sold out in a day.