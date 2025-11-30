Sydney Sweeney Dresses as Sexy Version of Dragon From 'Shrek' Movies
Sydney Sweeney Breathes Fire With Hot Dragon Ensemble!!!
Sydney Sweeney's Friendsgiving costume was super hot ... and, we mean that literally because she dressed up as Dragon from "Shrek" -- with a sexy twist.
The actress shared a series of photos from her week of hanging out with friends around Thanksgiving ... sharing snaps from a Disney park, a bar and a lake.
One event she and her pals took part in was a party where everyone dressed as their favorite character from "Shrek" ... with Sydney throwing on red horns, a low-cut matching top and bottoms which revealed a lot of her impressive backside like the huge dragon from the hit film series.
She took photos with someone dressed in a giant inflatable Donkey costume ... unclear if this is her man, Scooter Braun -- but, it's fun to imagine it is.
Sydney also took a fun pic with her friend who dressed up as the Gingerbread Man from the movie .., puffing out a pair of duck lips as she posed with a Shrek cut-out -- her leg wrapped around the ogre's.
Sweeney's seemingly enjoying some time off ... jet skiing in a skimpy bikini and grabbing a low-key lunch with Braun earlier this month -- shortly after she was criticized when her boxing biopic "Christy" bombed at the box office.
Regardless, she still reeks of feminine beauty ... check out the clip from the OG "Shrek" film if ya don't get the reference!