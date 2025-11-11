Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Sydney Sweeney's 'Christy' Flops Because She's Covered Up, Says Model Ella Halikas

Sydney Sweeney Knocked Out Without Knockers!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Sydney Sweeney’s new flick "Christy" didn’t exactly light up the box office this weekend ... and one model tells TMZ it’s ‘cause the actress kept her clothes on this time.

We spoke with Ella Halikas, who told us "Christy" shows a side of Sydney fans aren’t used to seeing ... so seeing her throw punches instead of seducing the camera might’ve thrown everyone off.

Ella elaborated ... saying the "Euphoria" star is famous for showing skin and embracing her bombshell vibe, so with her all covered up, audiences probably didn’t know what to make of it ... and that's why they skipped the movie altogether.

Of course, Sydney’s still shaking off that viral jeans ad backlash from the summer ... and clothes or not, it looks like some of that heat followed her to the box office.

The movie might’ve taken a hit at theaters, but critics say it’s still packing a punch -- so at least someone’s in her corner!

