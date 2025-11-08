Sydney Sweeney Shares Pics From 'Christy,' Heartfelt Caption After Release

Sydney Sweeney's taking one last lap around the ring ... sharing a ton of pics from behind the scenes of "Christy" and thanking everyone involved.

The actress dropped the pics the day after the film's wide-release in theaters ... with one featuring standing in the ring toe to toe with the film's namesake, Christy Martin.

The two are wearing complimentary outfits -- Christy does love her pink, after all -- and, they're grinning ear-to-ear.

Another pic captures Sydney in a pink tracksuit leaning against her matching BMW ... a bright pink number which will get quite a few dudes wolf-whistling when they see it.

And, it wouldn't be a boxing flick without a spot of fake blood ... and this pic shows Sydney's face covered in the stuff!

In her caption, Sydney writes filming this movie will stay in her heart forever ... 'cause she always walked onto set surrounded by a crew of super supportive pals.

She shouts out Martin for inspiring her to step into her own power ... before calling the movie "painful, joyful, resilient, beautiful" and thanking director David Michôd for believing in her.