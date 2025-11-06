Sydney Sweeney's 'Christy,' 'Die My Love,' 'Frankenstein,' on TMZ Movie Tea

Play video content TMZ.com

Sydney Sweeney’s a total knockout -- and not just looks-wise! She’s stepping into the ring in her new movie "Christy," which finally hits theaters this weekend.

TMZ Movie Tea’s Jabeen Waheed is spilling on the latest flicks closing out the year with a bang -- including Sydney’s new biopic flick, based on the life of the legendary titular boxer. And word on the street? It’s a certified knockout hit.

If you’re a self-proclaimed movie snob ready to fine-tune your Oscars radar, you’ve got two must-sees dropping -- "Sentimental Value" and "Train Dreams" -- the latter hitting select theaters before pulling into Netflix later this month.

Jennifer Lawrence teams up with Robert Pattinson in "Die My Love" -- playing a young mom spiraling into postpartum depression, whose isolation in a remote Montana house pushes her to the edge.

And lastly, Guillermo del Toro’s "Frankenstein" finally lurches onto Netflix -- so you can soak up all that haunting, gothic goodness from the cozy comfort of your couch.