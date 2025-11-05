Sydney Sweeney Says She's Down To Fight In Charity Boxing Match

I'm Down To Fight, For Real!!!

Sydney Sweeney may soon dole out an ass whoopin' -- and we're not talking about on the silver screen -- 'cause the A-list actress says she wants to step into the squared circle for a real deal boxing match!

"I’d totally do a charity bout, that’d be so sick,” 28-year-old Sweeney told Sportscasting.com during a recent interview, when asked if she had interest in an actual fight.

Of course, Sydney is starring in the soon-to-be-released movie, Christy, where she portrays former professional boxing champ Christy Martin.

Sweeney says she fell in love with the sport while shooting the project.

“There was a moment in the middle of filming where I was like, ‘Should I give it all up and fight because I love this?’”

Don't scoff ... Sweeney says this actually could happen.

“Christy said she’d sign me up. So, this isn’t as hypothetical as you actually think it is."

If she does fight, don't expect the Euphoria or White Lotus version of Syd ... she's become dangerous in the ring, revealing she put on a whopping 35 pounds of muscle between training and filming.

“For about two and a half months, I would weight train in the morning for an hour, box three hours in the middle of the day, and then another hour of weight training at night.”

Who would Sweeney fight -- another celebrity, or maybe a pro pugilist? She's not tipping her hand.

"It’s a surprise. You’ll have to wait. I’m serious. You’ve got to stay tuned for the pay-per-view and you’ll see it.”

Whoever it is, Syd says, don't count on an easy night.

“I think what would get me through a fight is that I can take a punch. I wouldn’t quit."