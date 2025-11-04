Sydney Sweeney Back With New BF Scooter Braun After Meet-Up With Ex-Fiancé

Play video content BACKGRID

Sydney Sweeney is back in the arms of Scooter Braun ... and let’s just say, she looks a whole lot happier than she did during that painfully awkward run-in with ex-fiancé Jonathan Davino.

Check it out -- Sydney was glowing after a night out at NYC’s Comedy Cellar on Monday, heading back to her hotel with Scooter in tow ... and that ear-to-ear grin screamed major date night success!

Sydney looked every inch the movie star ... effortlessly chic as she strutted in front of Scooter, proving this new romance is going strong since news of their relationship first broke back in September.

Her latest outing with Scooter couldn’t have been more different from that tense run-in with ex Jonathan over the weekend -- the two were spotted sitting tensely in his SUV after she dined in Santa Monica.

Play video content TMZ.com

And remember, a source near Sydney’s house said they heard her yell, "I don’t believe you. Please leave, leave me alone!" ... so it's safe to say that reunion was not a romantic sequel.