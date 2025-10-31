Megyn Kelly Blasts Sydney Sweeney's Sheer Dress, Compares Her to Kim Kardashian

Play video content YouTube/Megyn Kelly

Megyn Kelly’s got thoughts ... about nipples, apparently, as she's calling out Sydney Sweeney’s latest risqué 'fit for giving her bad Kim Kardashian flashbacks.

The controversial commentator dished on her show, slamming Kim for oversharing and ruining what's actually sexy -- i.e., something that should be saved for men -- and claimed Sydney’s boobtastic see-through gown crossed into that same TMI danger zone.

Megyn explained she wants her daughter to see amazing women like Sydney and know you can be sexy and classy at the same time ... and not-so-humbly referenced her own GQ cover at 40 -- MK wore a slip dress -- as proof.

She made it clear she’s still on Team Sydney -- she even loved that infamous jeans ad that stirred up drama over the summer. But this time, she says the star must’ve been talked into the sheer fit, calling it a rare miss.

No doubt, Sydney's see-through silver number showed off plenty, but let’s be honest, she's the only one anyone's talking about 2 days after the already forgotten Hollywood event she was attending at the time.