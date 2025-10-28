Sydney Sweeney, Christy Martin Catch Game 4 Of World Series Together

Sydney Sweeney was boots on the ground at Dodger Stadium Tuesday night for game 4 of the World Series, and she had some company ... taking in the action alongside Christy Martin!

Sydney Sweeney and Christy Martin at dodger stadium. pic.twitter.com/pQ6nIFEydY — Sydney Sweeney Daily (@sweeneydailyx) October 29, 2025 @sweeneydailyx

Sweeney -- who portrays Martin in the soon-to-be-released biopic, Christy -- shared a selfie of the two from Chavez Ravine, and the women were nothing but smiles as they settled in to watch Shohei Ohtani take the mound.

It's not the first time we've seen the duo together; they hit the red carpet for the premiere of the boxing flick last month. While that was for work ... tonight's appearance shows the two have developed a strong bond.

just when you thought this World Series couldn’t get any better



we get a Sydney Sweeney hype video to intro game 4

pic.twitter.com/OT8wKNO9Dw — Gavin McHugh (@gavinmchughh) October 29, 2025 @gavinmchughh

Sweeney also got viewers ready to go for the big Fall Classic game following the 18-inning marathon thriller Monday night ... starring in a minute-long opening montage that got fans hyped before the first pitch.

Of course, Sweeney and Martin weren't the only celebrities in the building; it is L.A. after all. Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, LeBron James, Brad Pitt, Magic Johnson, Austin Butler and Tobey Maguire were also spotted at Dodger Stadium.

The stars are out at the World Series in LA 🤩 pic.twitter.com/rxpSCV0uJh — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 29, 2025 @MLBONFOX

Unfortunately for all the other Dodgers fans, celeb or normie ... it was a rough night. L.A. lost the game, 6-2, as the Blue Jays bounced back from a crushing defeat just hours earlier, thanks in part to a two-run blast from Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. off Ohtani.