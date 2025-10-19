Jonathan Davino Out with Group of Women After Sydney Sweeney Split

Play video content BACKGRID

Jonathan Davino hasn't been seen around many women since his relationship with Sydney Sweeney ended ... and, though he was spotted with a famous TikToker Saturday night, he's defintely not dating her.

Here's the deal ... Davino -- seen here in a white shirt and blue pants -- attended the Saturday Night Live after-party where he was spotted speaking with Morgan Cohen and a mystery brunette.

Photogs captured him walking swiftly toward a car with the group ... though he didn't stop and take questions -- which made some wonder what his relationship to these ladies might be.

Sources close to Jonathan shut down any notion of romance with Morgan or anyone else though ... telling us he's not dating anyone these days -- and, he's not looking either.

That's in sharp contrast to his ex-fiancée -- from whom he split earlier this year -- who has been spotted all over Los Angeles with her new boyfriend, Scooter Braun.

As we told you ... the two were first linked romantically at the beginning of September -- though we were initially told it was casual. After a month of dinner dates and an excursion to Universal Studios with Sweeney's parents, it seems it might be more serious than originally thought.