Kendall Jenner Won't Be the Next Bond Girl, Despite Speculation

Speculation about Kendall Jenner being the next Bond girl may have shaken the 007 universe, but it's all just bogus rumors, TMZ has learned.

According to an insider ... Kendall’s not in talks to play the next Bond girl, despite all the headlines ... it's just been wishful thinking by fans, kind of like what went down with Sydney Sweeney.

We’re told the next Bond flick is just starting to take shape, with Denis Villeneuve tapped to take the director’s chair.

But don’t count Kendall out forever -- she’s just not joining the spy squad for Amazon MGM’s first 007 film.

Bond girl talk aside ... as you know, no one’s even been tapped to take over Daniel Craig's turn as the internationally famous secret agent ... casting is currently underway.