Hailey Bieber Reacts to Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner's Viral Picture

Justin Bieber's Instagram dump over the weekend turned into comedy gold thanks to wife Hailey Bieber's cheeky reaction to a snap of her husband with Kendall Jenner.

The singer shared several photos from a night out with pals on Saturday but one frame stole the spotlight. In it, Kendall is talking mid story, using her hand gestures, while Justin sits next to her, looking a little confused.

That's when Hailey swooped into the comments, writing, "It's always Kendall telling a story with her hands." The playful jab quickly had fans cracking up, with many echoing Hailey's observation about Kendall's animated storytelling style in the pic.

Hailey and Kendall's bond runs deep -- the two have been best friends for over a decade, from fashion week front rows to girls' getaways, so it's no surprise Hailey felt comfortable roasting (just a little) her bestie on the public platform.