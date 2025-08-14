Hailey Bieber Enjoys Girls' Night Out With Kylie Jenner & Bella Hadid

Play video content BACKGRID

Now this is a girl gang you wouldn’t dare cross on a night out -- Hailey Bieber, Kylie Jenner, and Bella Hadid hit the town, and you can bet every eye was locked on them!

Catch the clip -- Hailey was all smiles leaving Alba in West Hollywood with Kylie as Bella led the charge ... and it was clearly some much-needed girl time, since her hubby Justin Bieber was busy living it up at hotspot Zouk at the same time.

Hailey and the girls were dressed to kill, serving full glam -- and for the Rhode founder, the night was only just getting started.

She later met up with her party-hopping hubby for another dinner date -- proving they’ve got the whole "me time, then we time" thing down to a science.