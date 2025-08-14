Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Hailey Bieber Enjoys Girls' Night Out With Kylie Jenner & Bella Hadid

Hailey Bieber Girls' Night Out With Kylie & Bella ... While Justin Hits the Club!!!

TMZ Staff
GIRL'S NIGHT
Now this is a girl gang you wouldn’t dare cross on a night out -- Hailey Bieber, Kylie Jenner, and Bella Hadid hit the town, and you can bet every eye was locked on them!

Catch the clip -- Hailey was all smiles leaving Alba in West Hollywood with Kylie as Bella led the charge ... and it was clearly some much-needed girl time, since her hubby Justin Bieber was busy living it up at hotspot Zouk at the same time.

NO SHIRT NO WORRIES!!!
Hailey and the girls were dressed to kill, serving full glam -- and for the Rhode founder, the night was only just getting started.

She later met up with her party-hopping hubby for another dinner date -- proving they’ve got the whole "me time, then we time" thing down to a science.

But one thing’s for sure -- nothing lights up Hailey’s face like a night out with her girls!

