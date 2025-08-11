Hailey Bieber's Favorite Pregnancy & Post-Baby Must-Haves

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

For all you moms-to-be and first-time mamas out there, Hailey Bieber is revealing her pregnancy must-haves.

The model welcomed her first child, son Jack, with Justin Bieber -- and, ahead of his first birthday, revealed "all my favorite pregnancy and post baby things that I loved and couldn't live without" in a recent Instagram post.

Check out Hailey's lifesavers below!

You're already carrying a baby in your belly ... or on your hip ... how about this sweet ALOHA Collection Holo Holo Tote Bag to carry everything else?

The expansive open-top design lets you pack everything you need for a day at the beach, pool or playground. Its reversible nature also makes it like two bags in one ... plus, it's waterproof!

Once your little one is out and about in the world, think of how adorable it will be for you to carry them around in one of these Bumpsuit Baby Carriers for Baby to Toddler!

This cute little carrier is crafted from soft, quilted boucle fabric, which supports your child and is comfortable to wear. The ergonomic design gives parents thoughtful padded lumbar support, providing comfort for your back ... and is great for both moms and dads.

Parenthood comes with many new experiences, including one only mamas can understand: Breastfeeding. Well, make that a little easier with the help of Earth Mama Nipple Butter.

This nipple butter is special because it is formulated without worrisome ingredients like vitamin E or petroleum. In fact, it moisturizes dry skin and doesn't need to be washed off before nursing. It also soothes nipples for breastfeeding and pumping.

Another breastfeeding essential are these SILVERETTE® The Original Silver Nursing Cups!

These cups weigh a mere 0.1 oz, making them a simple and effective solution for nursing. They're crafted to fit any nipple size, and ensure comfort, proper air circulation, and prevent pressure. They're also the only reusable silver nursing cups with no expiration date ... It's no wonder Hailey Bieber recommends these so highly!

Sticking with the breastfeeding must-haves, check out this Momcozy M5 Hands-Free Wearable Breast Pump.

What makes this apparatus special is it claims to be the first Breast-Friendly Pump with a unique protection system -- including a patented DoubleFit flange, baby-mouth-like suction, a 30-minute auto stop, and multiple flange insert sizes for a better fit.

Back to the butter ... another of Hailey's faves is Bumpology Bump Butter Stretch Mark Moisturize Cream!

This cream combines two products into one by integrating the powerful hydration of butters with the strengthening protection of oils. It contains no parabens, sulfates, phthalates, petrolatum, silicones, mineral oils, gluten, GMOs, or artificial colors ... making it safe for you and the babe. It also provides 24-hour hydration and helps restore the skin!

Supplement your other purchases on this list with these Trace Minerals ConcenTrace Trace Mineral Drops ... A supplement you should add to your cart!

This formula is filled with essential minerals to support daily health, meant to support healthy bones, joints, and teeth. It is enriched with liquid magnesium, which helps muscle function, promoting an active, healthy lifestyle. And trust us, you're gonna need all the help you can get when your baby's on the move!

With a new baby also comes loads and loads of diaper changing. That challenge is made a little gentler with this Weleda Baby Calendula Diaper Cream.

This cream comes in a 2.8 fluid ounce tube. It cares for delicate skin with nourishing calendula, chamomile, and sweet almond and sesame oil. This soothes the skin and diminishes the appearance of redness from day one! And, of course, it's free of any toxic chemicals.

And finally, after a day of dealing with baby problems, we finish things off with a refreshing Vita Coco Coconut Water!

This is the perfect healthy alternative to coffee or soda, giving you a sweet taste with a nice boost. It's the perfect pairing for your child's nap time ... as in, you drink it while your kid sleeps.