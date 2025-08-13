Bella Hadid Rocks Sexy Sheer Outfit to Plug New Perfume

Play video content Instagram/@bellahadid

Bella Hadid’s raising a real stink -- in the best way -- unleashing her new signature scent and selling it hard ... in a seriously sexy getup!

Check it out -- Bella rocked a sheer poncho-style outfit that left little to the imagination while hyping her new scent "Eternal Roots" from her Orebella line ... and TBH, it was hard to tell what stole the show -- the bottle or the bombshell.

Bella was striking poses in her asymmetrical fit, bottle in hand, sniffing it like fine wine, grinning ear to ear. In her caption she calls her new scent "nostalgia bottled," a "time capsule of joy, freedom, and innocence."