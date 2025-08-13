Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Bella Hadid Rocks Sexy Sheer Outfit to Plug New Perfume

Bella Hadid I Smell Like Trouble!!!😜

By TMZ Staff
Published
081325_bella_hadid_kal_v2
PEEK-A-BOO 🍒
Instagram/@bellahadid

Bella Hadid’s raising a real stink -- in the best way -- unleashing her new signature scent and selling it hard ... in a seriously sexy getup!

Check it out -- Bella rocked a sheer poncho-style outfit that left little to the imagination while hyping her new scent "Eternal Roots" from her Orebella line ... and TBH, it was hard to tell what stole the show -- the bottle or the bombshell.

Bella Hadid Goes No Bra In Perfume Promo!
Launch Gallery
Bella The Babe! Launch Gallery

Bella was striking poses in her asymmetrical fit, bottle in hand, sniffing it like fine wine, grinning ear to ear. In her caption she calls her new scent "nostalgia bottled," a "time capsule of joy, freedom, and innocence."

Huk Hogan-INLINE-HULU

Hey, if she looks that good, we’ll obey and spray whatever she wants us to!

Related articles