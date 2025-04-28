Bella Hadid Wears Sexy Sheer Outfit While Out in New York
Bella Hadid Peekaboob, NYC!!!
Published
Bella Hadid’s serving fashion, body, and major sex appeal -- all rolled into one during her NYC outing.
Peep the pics -- Bella went full braless, flashing nips under a sheer off-the-shoulder brown top and ripped jeans as she stepped out of NYC’s Mercer Hotel.
Bella was all smiles, looking flawless and owning it -- serving natural sex appeal with her killer style as she went about her day.
TBH, it's just another day in Bella’s world -- she always stuns, whether she’s laying low, ruling the runway, or like earlier this month, filming her new FX series, "The Beauty."
Looks like Bella's star power is sheer to stay!