Gigi Hadid Makes Relationship With Bradley Cooper Instagram Official

Gigi Hadid made her relationship with Bradley Cooper really official ... sealing the deal by posting a photo of the two of them kissing on social media.

Gigi uploaded a carousel of IG photos late Saturday showing her and Bradley having a blast at her 30th birthday party in NYC last month. In one of the pics, Gigi is seen giving Bradley a lip smacker in front of a huge chocolate cake.

As you know, Gigi has been dating the hunky actor for the past year. Other photos capture the model celebrating her bday with all of her friends. Based on all the smiles in the snapshots, it looks like everybody had a great time.

Gigi’s sister, Bella, actress Anne Hathaway and her husband, Adam Shulman, also attended the soirée with other celebs, at Saks Fifth Avenue in Manhattan.

Gigi summed it up this way on Instagram … "I feel so lucky to be 30! I feel so lucky for every high and low - for all the lessons and gifts both have brought me. To get to feel it all!"