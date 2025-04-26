Gigi Hadid Celebrates 30th Birthday With Bradley Cooper, Anne Hathaway & More

Gigi Hadid rang in her 30th birthday in style Friday night with her famous man right by her side — Bradley Cooper — along with Anne Hathaway and her hubby Adam Shulman and many more.

Gigi's celeb-studded B'Day bash was thrown at Saks Fifth Avenue in Manhattan — and a laundry list of family and friends all attended. Worth noting, Gigi technically turned 30 on Wednesday, but she waited until Friday for her big celebration.

In addition to the aforementioned stars, Gigi's sister, Bella, was present along with her mom, Yolanda, and her dad Mohammed. Models and influencers also showed up, namely Martha Hunt, Anok Yai, Leah McCarthy and Rosie Huntington Whitley, as well as comedian Will Arnett.

Check out photos, obtained by TMZ ... which shows Gigi and Bradley — hand-in-hand — arriving at Saks in party mode. Gigi sported a white tank top and shiny black leather pants, while Bradley looked casual in his dark ensemble.

As you know, the lovebirds have been an item since at least early October 2023, when they were first seen grabbing a meal at Via Carota in the West Village.

Meanwhile, the paparazzi also snapped photos of other notables arriving ... Anne Hathaway looked like her fashionable character in the film, "Devil Wears Prada," walking alongside her husband, Adam, who wore a black shirt and jeans.

Gigi's sis, Bella, was sizzling in her sleeveless black blouse and black tights. Anok Yai also made quite the splash in her sheer black dress and skimpy buttoned down shirt only fastened at the top.