Justin Bieber Plays With Son Jack Blues in New Music Video for 'Yukon'

Justin and Hailey Bieber's son Jack Blues Bieber is getting some screen time in a new music video ... and it's the most we've seen yet of their little bundle of joy.

The Biebs just dropped the music vid for "Yukon" -- the second single of his new album, "Swag" -- and Justin and Hailey are playing with Jack Blues as the camera rolls.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Justin's mostly dancing and singing on a yacht ... and Hailey's doing some swimming in a bikini ... and then we've got shots of both parents playing with Jack on the boat and in the water.

The kid's face is still mostly obscured by some well-placed water droplets on the screen ... but we're seeing much more of Jack Blues and his parents than normal.

Justin and Hailey often post snippets of Jack Blues on their social media ... usually sneaking him in on some Instagram photo carousels ... but he's getting a lot more of the spotlight here.

Baby Bieber's not even a year old yet -- his first birthday is later this month -- and he's already a music video star!!!