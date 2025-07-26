Justin Bieber Passionately Kisses Hailey at 'Swag' Listening Party

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber were all over each other Friday night as they shared a passionate smooch during an album listening party for "Swag."

Check out the pic ... they're shutting down any remaining chatter that their marriage is on the rocks by packing on the PDA at the party, which took place at Los Angeles' Bird Streets Club.

The pair couldn't keep their hands off each other -- they're seen cuddling up to each other in additional snaps from their fun night out ... with shirtless JB showing everyone what's his as he wrapped his arms around the model's waist and pulled her in tight.

Photos of Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber and more friends during “SWAG” listening party with @skylrk held by Spotify at the Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood,California (July 24) pic.twitter.com/GO1lmVVztI — Justin Bieber News (@jbiebertraacker) July 26, 2025 @jbiebertraacker

The couple looked like they were having a blast as they got down to Justin's new music, which was released July 11, just hours after the album was announced.

The "Baby" hitmaker made sure to mingle throughout the crowd ... which to the surprise of fans included former Disney Star Kyle Massey, plus Gunna, Madison Beer, John Mayer, The Kid LAROI, Eddie Benjamin and more.

He can be seen in several clips dancing with his pals and totally letting loose as he celebrated his latest art.

Justin put on the hangout in collaboration with Spotify and his new clothing brand SKYLRK, which he founded after a falling out with his Drew House board.

