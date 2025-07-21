Justin Bieber Shares Post About Not Being 'Clean' Amid Drug Use Allegations

No Need To Be Clean To Be Good W/ God!!!

Justin Bieber's dropping hints about his drug use, and it seems he's not ready to quit anytime soon -- judging by his cryptic repost, anyway.

The singer posted a clip Sunday from DMX's 2013 "Iyanla, Fix My Life" appearance, where Iyanla Vanzant asked the rapper if he wanted to live clean -- and let's just say, his hesitation spoke volumes.

DMX shot back, "When you say clean -- no weed? No drinking? Nothing?" and when Iyanla clarified that meant being a "clear, pure vessel for the voice of God," he quickly shut down the whole "clean living" thing, saying he was exactly where he needed to be with God.

Forget the fact that DMX tragically died in April '21 at 50 from a cocaine-induced heart attack -- it looks like Justin’s taking one key message from the rapper's interview: he and God are good, and that's all that really matters.

Still, what exactly Justin wanted to convey with the DMX clip is anyone's guess -- especially since his rep told TMZ back in February the rumors about him using hard drugs are completely false.

Of course, that gets subjective ... as Justin, like many other people, might not view weed and alcohol as "hard drugs."