Justin Bieber Licensed Paparazzi Video of Him Yelling at Photogs for New Album 'Swag'

Justin Bieber's chugging a giant pint of irony -- after raging out at paparazzi, he's now paying them to create content for new album, "SWAG" ... TMZ has learned.

It's a pretty stunning plot twist ... the singer-songwriter made a deal with a photo agency to use the audio from a video shot last month, where he lashed out at the paparazzi for shooting him as he left a restaurant.

We're told Bieber's camp made the photo agency sign an NDA ... so, their representatives aren't allowed to discuss terms of the deal, such as how much JB paid.

The clip of that angry exchange appears in his new song, "STANDING ON BUSINESS" ... a reference to the viral video where the Biebs -- a blue hoodie and sweats -- wearing screamed that phrase at the paps on the street.

In the video, he tells them he's a father, and he deserves a little more respect ... before telling someone mouthing off to him that he's standing 10 toes down in this situation.

'STANDING' starts with the audio from that exchange, before influencer Druski jumps in and corrects Bieber's pronunciation -- to make him more fearsome to his photog foes.