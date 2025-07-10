Justin Bieber to Release Seventh Album on Friday

It's a 'Yummy' week for Beliebers -- 'cause TMZ can confirm Justin Bieber is releasing his seventh studio album on Friday!

That's right -- the Canadian pop star is ready to give his loyal fans new music at midnight Friday after he spent several weeks in Iceland working on new tunes earlier this year.

We can confirm the album is called "Swag" -- one of teenage JB's most beloved terms. Check out the track list below!

Our sources say this will be Justin's long-awaited comeback, and fans will find the project on all available platforms.

The exciting news comes after a mysterious billboard popped up near Iceland's capital of Reykjavik, which depicts a shirtless JB alongside the word "Swag." The same ad went up in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Bieber hasn't announced the album himself -- though he did treat his fans to a selfie showing himself flipping the bird while on a boat.

The album news also comes after TMZ confirmed that he and Scooter Braun have now settled their nearly $40 million financial dispute that's been a snowballing issue for years.

Our sources say Justin agreed to hand over $26 million he owed to Scooter as part of an advance he got from AEG for the "Justice" tour -- an issue we covered extensively in our recent "TMZ Investigates: What Happened to Justin Bieber?" documentary.

The "Baby" hitmaker is also set to cough up $11 million in various unpaid commissions to his ex-manager.