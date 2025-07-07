Justin Bieber Shares Smitten Snaps Hugging Hailey, 'My Forever N Always'

Justin Bieber might be in his feels lately, but one thing he’s holding onto tight -- literally -- is his wife ... 'cause the man had Hailey wrapped up snug like a human security blanket.

The singer dropped an IG photo dump Sunday night, clinging to Hailey like she was his ultimate ride or die -- and just to drive home how he felt about her, he captioned the pics "My forever n always."

Hailey’s a real one because it looked like she yanked Justin outta bed hours earlier for some fresh air after he was dropping sweaty detox selfies like he’d been crying, sweating, or maybe both.

Looks like JB’s on a self-care kick -- and hey, a little detox, plus some Hailey hugs and kisses, definitely aren't hurting the process!