Justin & Hailey Bieber Dancing Together at Martin Garrix Show Amid Split Rumors
Justin & Hailey Bieber Bustin' Moves ... Not Their Marriage!!!
Justin and Hailey Bieber are dancing off the drama -- spotted in L.A. looking all loved-up and carefree, shutting down those marriage rumors one groove at a time.
Catch this fan-captured clip -- Justin and Hailey were straight-up vibing at Martin Garrix’s concert at L.A. State Historic Park Sunday night ... and TBH, if their marriage is on the rocks, they sure didn’t get the memo.
It looked like nothing but good vibes -- Hailey was bopping to the beat, JB ditched his shirt, and at one point even had his arm wrapped around her.
As we reported, Justin recently hinted Hailey was giving him the cold shoulder -- and Dr. Drew even told us one of JB’s outbursts had him thinking there’s definitely trouble bubbling behind the scenes.
But if there’s trouble in paradise, they sure danced around it -- 'cause everything looked perfectly in sync.