Justin & Hailey Bieber Dancing Together at Martin Garrix Show Amid Split Rumors

Justin and Hailey Bieber are dancing off the drama -- spotted in L.A. looking all loved-up and carefree, shutting down those marriage rumors one groove at a time.

Catch this fan-captured clip -- Justin and Hailey were straight-up vibing at Martin Garrix’s concert at L.A. State Historic Park Sunday night ... and TBH, if their marriage is on the rocks, they sure didn’t get the memo.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

It looked like nothing but good vibes -- Hailey was bopping to the beat, JB ditched his shirt, and at one point even had his arm wrapped around her.