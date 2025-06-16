Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Justin Bieber Says He Knows He's Broken with Deep Anger Issues

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
Justin Bieber bared it all early Monday morning, telling the world he's a broken man and trying to fix himself just makes him angry.

Bieber didn't hold back, posting a message on Instagram, "People keep telling me to heal. Don't you think if I could have fixed myself I would have already?"

061325_justin_bieber_kal 6/12/25
FIERY CLASH WITH PHOTOGS
The 31-year-old singer has been lashing out at paparazzi for months, but it's deeper than just intrusiveness in his life ... Bieber is in the throes of a mental crisis.

He concedes he’s got anger issues, and the more he tries to fix himself, the angrier he gets.

Justin says he's turned to Jesus for help, but says he's exhausted with the process of self-help.

INSIDE BIEBER'S STRUGGLES
TMZ has documented a panoply of problems in Justin's life, from his marriage to substance abuse, to alarming money woes and more ... "TMZ Investigates: What Happened to Justin Bieber," now available on YouTube.

