Hailey Bieber Shares Bikini Photos as Justin Shares Cryptic IG Post About Love

Hailey Bieber’s out here in bikinis, good vibes, and therapy -- trying to keep her summer cute while hubby Justin’s off posting cryptic stuff about "transactional love."

Yup, it’s a tale of two vibes -- but Hailey wasn’t about to let Justin’s cryptic posts kill her sunshine ... dropping fire bikini pics in a black two-piece and soaking up all the good energy in her latest IG photo dump.

Looks like Hailey’s summer is already in full swing -- beach days, glam nights out, and major wins with her Rhode skincare line, which just sold for a cool billion dollars.

It’s all sunshine and smiles on the surface, but Hailey kept it real in her caption: "lemon drop martinis and therapy all summer long" -- a subtle nod that she’s still leaning on her pro to sort through the heavy stuff.

Unclear if Justin’s hitting up therapy too -- but he’s definitely been unloading on IG, including one eyebrow-raising post that read, "Tired of transactional relationships. If I have to do something to be loved… that’s not love." Heavy stuff for a summer scroll.

