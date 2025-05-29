Hailey Bieber Out on the Town After Sealing Rhode Billion-Dollar Deal

Play video content BACKGRID

Hailey Bieber’s living her best life, hitting up a swanky dinner after selling Rhode for a cool billion -- and nope, no hubby Justin anywhere in sight!

Peep this -- Hailey was already on her feet as the van doors flung open, stepping out in a black minidress that screamed billionaire energy as she sashayed straight into Alba in West Hollywood for the Audemars Piguet event Wednesday night.

Hailey was serving beauty icon realness, all primped and preened with shades on -- totally on brand for the makeup mogul who just sealed one heck of a deal.

But despite the big news, it was business as usual for Hailey -- rolling solo for now, but probably linking up with others inside.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

As you’ve probably heard, HB sold her makeup brand to e.l.f. Cosmetics -- and we’ve confirmed she’s walking away with $800 million in cash and stocks when the deal closes. Plus, another $200 million could be hers if the company nails it over the next three years.