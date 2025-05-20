Justin Bieber Says He Told Hailey Bieber She'd Never Be on 'Vogue' Cover

Too Late Now To Say Sorry?

Justin Bieber is making a head-turning admission -- he claims he once told Hailey she'd never be on the cover of Vogue during a "huge fight" ... as she now graces the magazine's summer cover.

The Biebs made the candid confession on Instagram alongside a pic of the model's new spread while apologizing for his hurtful words.

He says he told her she'd never land the front spot on "Vogue" -- which they did together in 2019 -- because he felt "so disrespected" during their argument and wanted to get "even."

He now realizes that was completely childish, noting ... "I think as we mature we realize that we’re not helping anything by getting even ... we’re honestly just prolonging what we really want which is intimacy and connection."

He signed off by speaking directly to his better half, writing ... "So baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn’t get a vogue cover cuz clearly i was sadly mistaken."

Some things are better left unsaid ... and this might be one of them. But hey, at least he owned up to his mistake!

Hailey deeply discusses her experiences with pregnancy and childbirth in her new cover interview. She said she was scared of dying while she was heavily bleeding from a postpartum hemorrhage, which she says took hours to rectify. Despite this, she says she's down to have at least one more child.

Hailey and Justin -- who tied the knot in 2018 -- welcomed their first child Jack Blues in August 2024.