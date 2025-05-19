Drake Blames Justin Bieber For Maple Leafs' Loss, He's The Real Curse!

Drake is attempting to change the narrative following the Toronto Maple Leafs' bad Game 7 loss on Sunday ... claiming he's not the real curse to all his favorite sports teams -- it's actually Justin Bieber.

The Canadian singer and his wife, Hailey, made their way to Scotiabank Arena to catch his beloved squad's clash with the Florida Panthers in person ... electing to rock a fun 'fit instead of Leafs merch.

Unfortunately for Bieber, the Maple Leafs lost the Round 2 game in a 6-1 defeat ... and after the rough outing, his fellow Canadian jokingly pointed the finger at him.

"Bieber curse..." Drizzy -- who placed a $1 million bet on the Leafs to win in hopes of getting a $2.13 million payout -- said on his Instagram Story.

The Beliebers found Drake's comment hilarious ... especially since he is the one known for jinxing teams and/or athletes.

For example, the 6 God backed the Alabama football team in the 2019 CFP championship ... and the Crimson Tide fell to Clemson in a 44-16 result, the worst loss in Nick Saban's career.

He also rooted for Conor McGregor in his 2018 fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov ... and we all know how that ended.

Then there was his support of Serena Williams at the 2015 U.S. Open ... and she suffered one of the most shocking losses in women's tennis history.

There are so many more examples ... but we'll take it easy on the guy.

Bieber hasn't responded to Drake's comment yet ... but did say he was proud of the Leafs.

"This year we made it farther than we have in so long and I'm happy about that," Bieber said.