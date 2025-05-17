Justin and Hailey Bieber Step Out Separately Amid News of Financial Woes

Justin and Hailey Bieber are each spending some time on their... don't worry, they're not breaking up -- they're just doing their own things in L.A.

The two stars were both spotted in the City of Angels Friday ... with Justin hitting up a West Hollywood café with a friend early on in the day -- looking relaxed in a red hoodie and not even hiding his face from the cameras.

Bieber threw on a pair of baggy black sweats, too ... a pretty comfy ensemble for his afternoon out.

Meanwhile, Hailey decided to enjoy an evening out instead of a morning stroll ... going to a Beverly Hills hot spot with her pal, Lori Harvey.

While Bieber didn't even throw on a hood to cover his mug, Hailey tried to keep a lower profile ... holding her phone up to obscure her features while heading for the car.

Unclear if she just didn't want her picture taken or if she's trying to stay out of the public eye given the recent publicity surrounding her fam ... but, either way, she's not letting anyone take a clean shot of her face.

