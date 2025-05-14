How To Watch 'TMZ Investigates: What Happened to Justin Bieber?'

Justin Bieber's unraveling has fans sounding the alarm -- and we're peeling back the layers on his troubling spiral in "TMZ Investigates: What Happened to Justin Bieber?" airing on FOX.

TMZ’s own Harvey Levin and Charles Latibeaudiere -- plus our team of producers Charlie Neff, Don Nash, Katie Hayes and Eric Colley -- dig into the jaw-dropping allegations: Bieber’s rumored drug use, his rocky marriage to Hailey, a financial collapse, and his deep ties to a controversial church.

"TMZ Investigates: What Happened to Justin Bieber?" also unpacks a behind-the-scenes power struggle fueled by money, loyalty, religion, and betrayal -- all at the heart of Justin’s fractured relationship with the man who launched his career ... former manager Scooter Braun.

After months of digging and speaking with insiders directly involved in his life, TMZ Investigates goes all in to uncover what’s really going on with Bieber -- and it’s more intense than anyone imagined ...