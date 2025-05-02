Justin Bieber's Pastor Jokes About Claims That Church Is a Cult

If It Was, We'd Be Worst Ever!!!

Justin Bieber's pastor is laughing at claims his church is actually a cult ... cracking jokes about the label and claiming that -- if the church were a cult -- it'd be the worst in history.

Judah Smith posted a clip to his Instagram Friday ... revealing he recently got out of his car, and paparazzi immediately surrounded him, with one -- a "nice lady," as Smith puts it -- asking him point-blank if he runs a cult.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Smith says he wasn't expecting the question ... before turning to the side of the stage and jokingly asking stagehands to "bring out the snakes," adding they've got some blood for rituals.

He acknowledges he probably shouldn't crack jokes like that ... but, saying straight-up that if Churchome is a cult, it's one of the worst cults in history.

He points out they meet once a month, and he himself stopped preaching every Wednesday ... so not the total immersion pretty much every cult in history has thrived on.

People are making the association after sources close to Bieber's partner from Drew House, Ryan Good, told us he felt Churchome is a cult.

Our sources say Justin added Judah to the Drew House board a couple years ago, even though Ryan and Judah don't get along.

While Ryan and Justin aren't talking these days, we're told Ryan's worried about his pal ... with JB's actions in the media raising alarm bells.