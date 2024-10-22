Lana Del Rey's Marriage Officiated by Justin Bieber's Pastor Judah Smith

Lana Del Rey and Jeremy Dufrene's wedding was officiated by an important, albeit controversial, spiritual leader ... TMZ has learned.

According to the couple's marriage certificate, which was obtained by TMZ ... Pastor Judah Smith conducted the pair's nuptials down in Louisiana last month, with the Churchome leader signing off on the document.

It's not entirely surprising that Judah oversaw the singer's wedding to her alligator tour guide lover ... Lana included one of his sermons, titled "Judah Smith Interlude," on her ninth studio album, "Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd," last year.

Pastor Judah is known for rubbing shoulders with A-list congregants ... including Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey. Justin notably turned toward the megachurch pastor's guidance after distancing himself from disgraced Hillsong founder Carl Lentz.

Yet, Pastor Judah has seen some controversy -- last year, the Seattle faction of Churchome, as well as its leadership, was accused of forcing staffers to donate 10% of their wages back to the church.

A lawyer for the church later defended Churchome, noting the church "believes the Bible teaches that all Christians should tithe."

He added ... "Churchome intends to vigorously defend the rights of all religious institutions to live, teach, and model their faith through their employees."