Lana Del Rey Reportedly Marries Alligator Tour Guide Jeremy Dufrene

Lana Del Rey has apparently gotten hitched to her alligator tour guide lover, Jeremy Dufrene, in Louisiana.

The couple seemingly exchanged vows during a ceremony Thursday at Airboat Tours by Arthur in Des Allemands, LA -- where Dufrene is employed -- according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, TMZ broke the story earlier Thursday ... Lana and Jeremy strolled inside the Lafourche Parish Clerk of Court's office and picked up a marriage license just days before they purportedly tied the knot.

Our sources said the marriage license had not been returned or recorded in the official record yet ... but something may have changed now that these new wedding photos are floating around.

As you know ... Lana and Jeremy were first romantically linked back in August ... The singer was seen holding hands with Jeremy at the Reading and Leeds Festival in London, England.

Lana also popped up with Jeremy at model Karen Elson's NYC nuptials in early September.