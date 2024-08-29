Lana Del Rey's Rumored Alligator Tour Guide BF Kisses Massive Gator in Wild Video

Play video content TMZ.com

Lana Del Rey’s rumored new flame, Jeremy Dufrene, ain't just charming the singer -- he’s also got a taste for gator smooches ... as seen in a video from his day job, obtained by TMZ.

The Louisiana-based alligator tour guide, Jeremy Dufrene, who works at Airboat Tours by Arthur in Des Allemands, LA -- where he first met Lana back in 2019 when she took his tour -- is seen fearlessly inviting a gator to his tour boat for a peck.

You can hear everyone on the tour freaking out ... but Jeremy's living his best life, kissing and feeding a gator that’s so eager it practically hopped on board to join the boat party.

The video was shot back in May ... and we're told Jeremy mentioned to the tour group he knew Lana, that they would hang out when she was in New Orleans ... and even showed them pics of him with the singer.

Jeremy -- who at 49 is 10 years older than Lana -- didn’t mention they were dating back then ... so they might’ve just been buddies at the time.

Lana did tag Jeremy in a May 2024 IG post ... but looks like things might have heated up since then 'cause dating rumors hit the fast lane this month, especially after they were spotted holding hands at Leeds Festival in the UK.