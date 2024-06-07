Lana Del Rey Gets Into Heated Exchange In Paris, Tries Snatching Phone

Play video content BACKGRID

Lana Del Rey was in no mood to be followed around in Europe -- confronting some folks who got on her nerves ... and even trying to snatch a phone from someone filming her.

The singer's very public freakout played out on the streets of Paris Friday, where she got into a heated exchange with a group of people she claimed were following her around on her only day off.

Ya gotta see the video ... Lana spins around on the sidewalk and confronts at least one person, yelling ... "You followed me with my family! Get away from me! Don't follow me!"

A clearly upset Lana then explains she only has 4 hours to herself to enjoy Paris ... seemingly holding back emotions as she explains that she works every single day -- and wanted to enjoy some downtime.

Play video content BACKGRID

Unclear if Lana is beefing with fans or paparazzi here -- we've been told they're normies, but it seems they might be photogs as well -- but in any case ... she was absolutely pissed.

Before her rant, Lana came out of a business -- where it appears this same group was trying to record her as well -- and she tried snatching one of the people's phones as they filmed her. We're told she ultimately returned the phone before launching into her sidewalk tantrum.

Lana addressed the incident on social media, leaving two comments on a fan page account that posted a photo from the incident.

LDR says ... "These a**holes actually told me that they were going to alter the pictures of me to make me look bad after we got into a fight." She also called them "stalkers."