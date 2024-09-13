Lana Del Rey Waits Out Hurricane At Rumored Boyfriend's Louisiana Home

Lana Del Rey got caught in a big storm down in Louisiana ... waiting out Hurricane Francine with her rumored new flame, Jeremy Dufrene ... and seeking shelter at his home.

The "Summertime Sadness" singer was spotted at Jeremy's place this week ... at the same time Francine came roaring through the state ... and they seemed pretty comfortable with each other, hanging out on his porch.

Lana and Jeremy -- a Louisiana-based alligator tour guide -- are looking more and more like a couple ... even though they haven't gone Instagram official yet. They've also been spotted recently at Leeds Festival in the UK and a celeb wedding in NYC.

Lana's getting a crash course in Louisiana living thanks to hurricane season ... just take a look at all the flooding just outside his home.

Jeremy's place ain't all that big either, so they're definitely getting pretty cozy in there ... and it looks like they've got some company too, so Lana could be meeting his friends and/or family.