Justin Bieber Photographed Taking a Hit Off What Appears to Be a Bong

Justin Bieber was photographed having what appears to be a smoking good time with some buddies in a secluded home, prompting feedback from a few of his fans about his possible marijuana use.

The Grammy-winning musician posted several Instagram pics over the weekend, showing him hanging out in a recording studio in a mountainous region with Aussie singer Eddie Benjamin and another dude.

It's unclear where he is exactly, but, in one of the snaps, Bieber is seen kicking back in a chair and taking a hit off what looks like a bong. Another photo captures Bieber standing next to Benjamin, who is puffing on a cigarette, as the other guy sits on a couch. A third photo features Bieber gazing into the camera, while wearing baggy sweats with a pink skull cap.

A bunch of Bieber fans zeroed in on the bong as they hopped on IG to give commentary. One person wrote, "Thats a huge bong," while another said, "The Bong in the background," and still another asked, "What are you smoking?"

A fourth wrote, "All I see is a couple of potheads. Always thought @justinbieber was better than that ... You’re not setting a good example for your young fans. Your standards appear low."

Play video content TMZ.com