Justin Bieber Timeline, Teen Dream to Trouble Machine
Published
Justin Bieber went from teen heartthrob and Selena Gomez’s swoon-worthy other half to a full-on headline machine -- starting with egging his neighbor’s house and spiraling into DUIs, street brawls, and some serious pap drama.
But, it hasn’t all been chaos. There’s been growth, love, and a Bieber baby too.
From his wholesome 2011 "TMZ Live" days to his wildest moments and sweetest milestones, we’re breaking it all down, so watch our full timeline of Justin’s public ups and downs -- 'cause if you blinked, you probably missed a few jaw-dropping chapters!